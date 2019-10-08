Howard W. Creech, 90, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Swansboro with Dr. Larry Harper officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Micro, a son of the late Frank and Florence Mumford Creech. Howard served his country in the U.S. Army and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with an advance degree in pharmacy. After some preliminary stops in the field of pharmacy, Howard and Ruth settled in High Point, where Howard opened Medical Arts Pharmacy in Thomasville with a partner. After owning his own business for 11 years, he decided to move his pharmacy talents to the VA Hospital in Fayetteville in 1980. He continued to work at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs until retiring to Emerald Isle in 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Griffis Creech of the home; sons, Douglas Creech of the home, Gregory Creech and wife Cheryl of Ashburn, Va., and Steven Creech and wife Karen of Charles Town, W.Va.; grandchildren, Alex, Lewis, Taylor, Emmalie and Warren; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Delylah; and a brother, Bill Creech of Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Percy and F.D.; a sister, Velna; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Creech.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Swansboro restoration fund, 614 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
