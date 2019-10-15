Martha T. McGlamery, 85, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home.
Martha will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, John McGlamery of the home; daughter, Margaret King and husband Glenn of Fuquay Varina; son, John Renal McGlamery Jr. and wife Ginger of Garner; brother, James “Knot” Teachey and wife Sue of Wallace; grandchildren, Kody Bay McGlamery, Abby McGlamery and Kayla Butler; and great-granddaughters, Madelyn Butler and Isabella Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Dixon Teachey and Margaret Cavenaugh Teachey.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in Martha’s memory to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
