Helen Martin Rolleri, 86, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Liberty Commons in Jacksonville.
A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery in High Point.
She was born April 18, 1933, in High Point, the daughter of the late Thomas William “Bill” and Marie Wilhelm Martin.
Helen graduated from High Point Central High School in 1951 and then attended and graduated from Jones Business College in 1953. She began a career in the medical field as a medical office administrator.
She is survived by daughter, Jill R. Spivey of Swansboro; sons, Terry E. Jones Sr. of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Don Mark Royals and wife Fran of Raleigh; grandchildren, Terry E. Jones Jr. and Chad T. Jones; great-grandchildren, Perry Grace, Chloe and Alex; and a half-sister, Ginger Broadwell of Oak Island.
She was preceded in death by husbands, John A. Bundy and Peter G. Rolleri; and a son-in-law, Robert Spivey.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mildred Catholic Church or to the Carteret County Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
