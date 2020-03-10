Retired U.S. Coast Guard Chief Engineer Sanford Cote White, 89, of Newport, went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service was Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by B.J. Bell. Interment followed at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
Cote was born to the late Ezra Leroy and Contennea White Aug. 7, 1930. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While in the Coast Guard, he was awarded the highest Coast Guard Peace Time Medal for his heroism.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Graham White of the home; children, Sanford “Sandy” Ray White and wife Melva and Joy Bell and husband Bobby, all of Newport, and Angela White Noe and husband John of Colerain; sister, Rita Glover and husband Ray of Sims; brother, Bob C. White of Carolina Beach; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra Leroy and Contennea White; sisters, Florence Fulcher and Dorothy Sadler; and brothers, Eric White, Virgil White and Morgan White.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Raab Clinic at Carteret Health Care, 3600 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
