Raymond Charles Hoffman, 56, of Havelock, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Carteret County.
A celebration of his life is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 3810, or online at stjude.org/; or the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128, or online aspca.org.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
