Velda T. Bynum, 78, of Maysville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Belgrade United Methodist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at White Oak Memorial Gardens in Maysville.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick R. Bynum of the home; son, Robert F. Bynum of Maysville; brothers, Thomas Tharrington of Maysville and James Tharrington of Maysville; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
