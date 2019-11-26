Rich Donoghue, 71, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach with the Rev. Scott Berry presiding.
Rich was born Jan. 12, 1948, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late William and Dorothy Donoghue. He grew up in Madison, Conn. Mr. Donoghue is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, and he attained the rank of captain while there. While patrolling over Cambodia, he was shot down and wounded. For his bravery, he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. As a civilian, he spent 18 years with Eastman Kodak and was director of operation services in the photo finishing division. During his retirement years in Pine Knoll Shores, Rich was a tireless volunteer for the Pine Knoll Shores Volunteer Fire Department and the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Worth Donoghue of Pine Knoll Shores; and a brother, Ed Donoghue of Salem, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Donoghue.
The family will receive friends at the home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City.
