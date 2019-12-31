Mary Etta Richard Reels, 99, of Beaufort, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Piney Grove AME Zion Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at Reels Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery in Merrimon.
She is survived by her daughters, Delois Murrell, Hilda Reels and Jackie Thomas, all of Beaufort, and Mary Crooms of Patterson, N.J.; two sons, Larry C. Reels of Patterson, N.J., and Elvin James of Goldsboro; one sister, Laura Carpenter of Havelock; and a host of grandchildren.
Family and friends may express condolences at 508 Queen St. in Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
