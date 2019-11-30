Glenn Spear, 71, of Newport, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Glenn was raised in Malden, Mass., where he graduated from high school. From there, he served in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the community of Danvers, Mass., where he worked for Parker Brothers and Friend Box before he went back to school for his degree in physical therapy. Glenn moved to Carteret County in 2000 and was a foster parent for Carteret County foster program for three years. Glenn was an avid gym member, where he loved to work out and help others. Most especially, Glenn loved the beach. His beach of choice was Fort Macon State Park.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Rinderknecht and husband Heath, Tamie Maillet and companion Steven Gallant and Shylah Hayward and companion Derek Hamel; sisters, Donna Lockey, Tammie Carerun and husband Ty, Dana Spear and Susan Spear Day and husband Jeff; special friend of more than 30 years, Kathy Gilberti; 14 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Spear and Muriel Spear; and a sister, Gene-Anne Johnson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Munden Funeral Home to help with final expenses, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.