Mary Margaret Camenson, 83, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will honor her life Sunday with a private service.
Mary was affectionately known by many as “Granny” from Granny’s Auto Parts. She enjoyed life and certainly lived it to the fullest. One of her favorite and loved pastimes was going to Bridgeton to drag race the company truck. Mary loved her family and friends and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her son, Victor James Sluss and wife Ruth Ann of Newport; three sisters, Barb Tyler and Kathy Ladd and husband Earl, all of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Connie Mulvaney of Newnan, Ga.; two brothers, Rick Myles and wife Debbie of Mattawan, Mich., and Terry Myles and wife Connie of Galesburg, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Angel Arnold, Michael Pieczynski II, Tiffany Teague, Vicie Records, Crystal Deweese, Ruth Ann Jean Sluss and Nicole Davis; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jean Fleming; her parents, James Hubert and Elsa Marie Myles; and brothers, Duane Myles and Winston Myles.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.