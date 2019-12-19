Conrad Anthony Dudley, 39, of Havelock, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence.
His service is at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his son, Josiah Dudley of Beaufort; a sister, Serena Harris of Hagerstown, Md.; and two brothers, Marlon Harris of Baltimore, Md., and Micah Harris of Mechanicsville, Va.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
