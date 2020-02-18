Mary Lou “Mama Lou” Locklear, 74, of Havelock, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church in Cedar Point.
(0) comments
