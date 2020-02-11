Kay Kearney, 82, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Matthew Long and Dr. Don Hadley. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Kay was born in Franklin County, where she married the love of her life, Brantley Kearney, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Over their 65 years of marriage, she faithfully raised their family of four boys while her Marine was away serving the country. During that time, she worked 36 years at the Postal Exchange on base. Her relentless spirit and endurance helped her advance from a clerk role to a buyer position. Even though her responsibilities were great, she still made time to teach Sunday school and sing in the choir at First Baptist Church in Havelock, where they were members since 1973. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, who she cherished immensely.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Brantley Kearney of the home; sons, Wayne Kearney and wife Michelle and Joe Kearney and wife Cheryl, all of Newport, Earl Kearney and wife Kathy of Havelock, and Henry Kearney and wife Karen of New Bern; sister, Nellie Rogers of Louisburg; grandchildren, Holly Robison, Amanda Kearney, Steven Kearney, Justin Kearney, Taylor Page, Matthew Willis, Chelsea Willis, Tyller Prive and Lauren Forbush; great-grandchildren, Liam Page, Redding Robison, Owen Cole Onuffer, Katie DeWar, Alex DeWar, Arianna DeWar and Joshua DeWar; and a niece, Dorothy Jean Perry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Bud Vaughan; a sister, Helen Lloyd; brothers, Ollis Vaughan, Ellis Vaughan, Wilbert Vaughan, Albert Vaughan and James Vaughan; and a granddaughter, Erin DeWar.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
