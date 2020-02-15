Thomas F. Dawson Sr., 89, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. At 1 p.m., lunch will be available at Munden Funeral Home, catered by Tom’s favorite, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Que.
Born in Norfolk, Va., he was the son of the late John Edward Dawson and Maymie Louise Jones of Jasper and Marion counties in Tennessee.
Tom graduated with honors from Oceana High School in Virginia Beach, Va., in 1949, and subsequently joined the U.S. Navy as a fire control technician on the USS Salem from 1949 to 1953 during the Korean War. After serving in the Navy, Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, formerly Virginia Polytechnic Institute, in Blacksburg, Va. His professional career began at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point during the 1950s as a flight test engineer. In 1959, the family moved to Long Island, N.Y., where he was employed as an aircraft flight test engineer for high performance military aircraft for Hazeltine Corporation.
Tom and Barbara lived in numerous states during their 53 years of marriage, including Pasadena, Calif., working for the Jet Propulsion Lab, Cape Canaveral, Fla., and then they resided in Millis, Mass., for 30 years. He was employed at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., and the Center for Space Research, Laboratory for Nuclear Science and C.S. Draper Laboratories. The focus of much of Tom’s professional career was on interplanetary probes and plasma instrumentation in spacecraft environments. The plasma experiment which he developed was launched aboard Pioneer 6 in 1965, which still sends back information to scientists from the outer reaches of the solar system. The Voyager II was a special mission because his plasma experiment visited four planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. His experiments flew on many other spacecraft, including Mariner Mars, Pioneer, Apollo, SAS and OSO. During his time at CS Draper Labs in Cambridge, Mass., Tom was involved in the transfer of inertial guidance technology for Trident and MX Peacekeeper Missiles.
Tom’s biography has been included in science textbooks and Who’s Who of Engineering. He has several publications and patents and has been the recipient of many scientific awards, honors and fellowships. He was one of the founding members of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society in the late 1970s, and has held positions of past president, chairman emeritus, Winds of Change magazine, and was a long time Sequoyah Fellow in the organization, which promotes science, technology, engineering and math education among Native American students.
Tom was an avid fisherman and spent his retirement years fishing and hunting with friends while accumulating many trophy catches and good eats. His highlight was catching a trophy 96-inch sailfish and 116-inch live marlin during a fishing trip to Costa Rica. He also enjoyed gardening, telling fishing stories and watching outdoor shows on TV. He and his fishing stories will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Linda J. Dawson of Chapel Hill and Thomas F. Dawson Jr. and wife Sharon of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Rebecca and Zachary Dawson, Eric McGorrill-Glass, Jessica Glass, Sarah Glass and John Glass; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Barbee Dawson; oldest daughter, Sheryl A Dawson; and his brother, Edward M. Dawson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to your local chapter of the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VT 22202; or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
