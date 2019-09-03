Grady Carol Jones, 74, of Swansboro, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life was Sunday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Chaplain Richard Franklin officiating. He will be inurned at a later date at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was born April 3, 1945, in Onslow County, a son of the late Samuel Amos and Rosa Bell Casey Jones. He was drafted in 1965. He served his country and was honorably discharged in 1967. After his military service, he began a career as a boatbuilder.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynn West Jones of the home; daughter, Sonya Perry of Hubert; grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; his son-in-law; a brother, Elwood Casey; sisters, Jean Branam and Georgia Garret; four nieces; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sherrie Denise Jones and Andrea LeAnn Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or to k9sforwarriors.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
