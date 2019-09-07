Douglas Clayton Weatherly, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home.
A private service is Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Bath.
Douglas loved his Lord and savior Jesus Christ, and he was a dedicated man who prayed daily. His dedication was applied to his family by being a wonderful and loving husband and father. Douglas was a retired railroad train dispatcher, and he was a gifted woodworker who enjoyed using his talent to create custom furniture. In his free time, he loved anything to do with the water. He especially enjoyed sport fishing. Douglas loved animals and wildlife, especially his furry and feathered grandpets.
He is survived by his wife, Karla E. Weatherly of the home; daughter, Christal D. Weatherly of Asheville; and a son, Chadwick L. Weatherly and wife Lindsay of Raleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde L. Weatherly and Christine S. Weatherly.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
