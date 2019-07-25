Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ricky B. “Rick” Johnson, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Surrounded by family, he took the hand of God and ascended the final stairway to heaven.
Please join the family for a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. Please come prepared to share the joy and happy times as we reflect on what his life meant to each of us. The family would appreciate if friends and family would wear bright and cheerful colors to reflect the uplifting presence that Rick was in our lives.
Rick was a servant leader who lived a remarkable life of integrity. He was devoted to his faith, family, friends and the U.S. Marine Corps. His smile won the hearts of all who knew him.
Rick served 23 years as an active duty Marine with the Marine Corps Electronic Warfare Community. He was the executive officer of VMAQ-2 in Desert Storm/Desert Shield and commanded VMAQ-2 from 1993-95. After retiring in June 1996, he became a flight instructor for the EA-6B Prowler and taught every pilot and electronic warfare officer in the community for 22 years. He retired Oct. 1, 2018. He was an international expert in Marine Corps aviation tactical electronic warfare and was a published author in this subject matter. He loved the Marine Corps and his Marines.
Outside of work, Rick was a devoted husband of 42 years to Barbara, and he adored his children and grandchildren. He was a marathon runner, a CrossFit enthusiast and a regular part of the fitness crowd at the gym. Rick loved mowing the lawn and tending to his yard. He traveled the world and the country and sought out the history and beauty of places he visited.
Rick unselfishly served his country and his community. He shared his time and talents as a Boy Scout Scoutmaster, church elder, Rotarian and Hope Mission volunteer. Quietly and humbly, he made the world a better place.
Rick is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson of the home; daughter, Laura Chase and husband Tyler of Morehead City; sons, Chris Johnson and companion McKenzie Staggs of Stallings and Jeff Johnson of New Bern; twin brother, Ronald Johnson and wife Karen of Klamath Falls, Ore.; brothers, Robert Johnson and wife Danh of Radcliff, Ky., and Rory Johnson and wife Linda of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Carter Johnson, Bennett Johnson and Avery Chase.
A reception and family visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hope Mission, 1410 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.