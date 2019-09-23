Norwood “Steve” Taylor, 61, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Randy Jones. A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace.
Steve was an avid woodworker and loved fishing, and he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Marie Taylor of the home; daughters, Bobbie Lynn Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Taylor, both of Newport; son, Stephen Michael Taylor of Newport; and grandchildren, Johnny Ray Willis, II and Blake Liam Speller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma Taylor; and brother, Joseph Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.