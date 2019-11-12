Al Goellner, 77, of Beaufort, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
An informal celebration of Al’s life is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Memory sharing will be invited.
Al was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Clifton Springs, N.Y., a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Miller Goellner. He spent his early years in Port Gibson, N.Y., with his high school education completed in Newark, N.Y. Al retired from a long career as a graphic artist, continuing to share his gift of art with friends and business in the Beaufort community.
He is survived by his loving, dedicated wife, Ann, whom he married in 1963. The two of them together, with Ann’s educational career as a respected French teacher in Georgia, extended their caring outreach to form a group known as Beaufort Sister Cities, reaching around the world with the 24 known Beaufort communities. They coordinated a successful and memorable gathering in Beaufort with visitors from Beauforts, coordinating many local people to serve as host families to the visitors. Also, as an interested team, the Goellners supported and stimulated community interest in the Carteret County Community College with its culinary program.
Al proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 through May 1966 and it placed him in the position of visual training aid specialist. His advanced education was earned through the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a major in advertising design. This training background placed Al in advertising or graphic artistry from Detroit, Mich., to New York to Atlanta, where he was an assistant creative director. He also produced weekly political cartoons for the GAM weekly newspaper. Al’s style of paintings included pen and ink, water colors, acrylics and oils, often featuring a nautical theme. His freelance approach from 1986 through 1996 extended into graphic design and illustration.
Al participated in many local clubs and associations, such as Hands-on Model BoatBuilding at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, volunteering at the N.C. Maritime Museum and Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, volunteering with the Beaufort Historical Association, participation in the annual John Costlow model train show for many years, a juried member in the Carteret County Arts Coalition, volunteering and participation in Beaufort’s BHA Mattie King Davis Art Gallery. He was featured as the Millennium Artist for the N.C. Seafood Festival in 2000.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Henry Goellner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Al to be made to the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum, 601-C Cedar St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
