Carl A. Frost, 90, of Gloucester, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.
His service at 5 p.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Darryl W. Chadwick officiating.
Carl honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a China Marine in Tsing Tao, China, with the 1st Marine Division. After his discharge from the military, he married the love of his life, Myra, whom he was blessed to spend 77 years with.
Carl was the owner and operator of Carl Frost Gradall Rental. He was a heavy equipment operator, specializing in road construction. His talent and skill in his field allowed him to be responsible for building the banked turns on the first Daytona Speedway. Carl later worked for HCJB World Radio in Miami, Fla., and Colorado Springs, Colo.
He and Myra were charter members of Hollywood Hills Missionary Christian Alliance in Hollywood, Fla., and became members of New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort when they moved to North Carolina. He had a love for the younger generation and enjoyed youth ministry. He also helped found the Christian Service Brigade (for boys) at Hollywood Hills Alliance.
Carl grew up in the Everglades, where he created a love for the outdoors and fishing. In his retirement, he was able to once again enjoy the great outdoors. They spent time camping and traveling and he was able to enjoy his great passion of fishing. Some of his friends joked that he could catch a fish in a mud puddle. In 2011, they moved to Gloucester, where they enjoyed family and their church fellowship. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Fielder and husband Chris of Gloucester; son, Dan Frost and wife Cindy of High Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, Steven Parker of Asheville, Amy Frost of High Springs, Fla., Ben Frost of Davie, Fla., and Carrie Frost of Trenton, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Braelyn Frost, Shaeleigh Frost and Taelyn Frost, all of Trenton, Fla., and Jaxson Parker of Asheville.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myra Lee Davenport Frost; parents, Joseph and Violet Frost; and grandchild, Michael Parker.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church for the athletic field fund, P.O. Box 2093, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
