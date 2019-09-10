Glenda Paul Duke Burleson, 76, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill Klear and the Rev. Jerry Linebarger. Interment will follow at Broad Creek Community Cemetery.
Glenda was the owner of Glenda’s Ceramic Shop. She painted glassware, which was sold at many local shops. She was a homemaker, and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde N. Burleson Jr.; daughter, G. Marianne Burleson of Broad Creek; son, Chris N. Burleson Sr. of Salty Shores; brothers, William Anthony Duke of Albemarle and Larry Duke and wife Nancy of New London; and two grandchildren, Chris Burleson Jr. and Zackary Burleson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul Duke and Ruth Virginia Whitley Duke; a sister, Marlene Spivey; and a brother, Lowell Duke.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.