Connie Jean Lewis, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Connie at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Visitation will follow the service at her home, 450 Macon Court, Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
