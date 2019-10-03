E. Bruce Cayton, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Pastor Rusty Willis officiating.
Bruce served 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and retried as a chief petty officer. Upon retirement, he worked for the N.C. Ferry Division. He loved the water and loved to fish. But most of all, he loved his family.
Mr. Cayton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pamela Cayton of the home; daughter, Wendy Cockrell and husband Michael of Beaufort; granddaughters, Rachael Abbott and husband Quint and Alexandria Cayton, all of Beaufort; grandsons, Zach Cockrell and Brandon Cayton, both of Beaufort; sister, Paula Hampton and friend Eddie Smith of Beaufort; brothers, Bob Hampton of Norfolk, Va., and Tommy Cayton and wife Jeanne of Bedford, Va.; and beloved friend, Tom Piner and wife Cathy of Marshallberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dumay Cayton and Estelle Hampton; son, Christan Cayton; and brother, Allen Cayton.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Ann Street United Methodist Church Eure Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
