Lucia Meade Patton Austin, 103, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with her family by her side.
A memorial celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Sundayat Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. There will be a service of inurnment at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
