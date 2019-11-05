Hazel Mae Moore Guthrie, 83, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Marty Warren. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Hazel and her husband of 67 years, Jimmy B. Guthrie, raised their children in Beaufort. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Parker and Denise Warren of Beaufort; grandchildren, Keith Lewis and wife Jaime, Nicholas Lewis, Lacey Lewis, Lindsay Rhodes and husband Seth, Trey Parker and wife Megan, Jamie Varnell and husband John and Hannah Warren; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Lewis, Christian Lewis, Maddux Lewis, Ashlyn Rhodes, Olivia Rhodes, Joshua Rhodes, Caleb Rhodes and Addison-Mae Moyer; son-in-law Keith Lewis Sr.; and former son-in-law, Derris Warren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ronelda Moore; daughter, Deana Lewis; sisters, Virginia “Gin” Gillikin and Gloria “Tee” Brown; brother, John “Tommy” Moore; and son-in-law Jim Parker.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
