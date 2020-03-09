Kay Sherron Atkinson, 77, of Harkers Island, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Harkers Island United Methodist Church, 416 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
