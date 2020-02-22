Johnnie LaChance, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Johnnie’s life with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort.
Johnnie was born and raised in Wolcott, Conn. On his own accord, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, was stationed at Camp Lejeune and served in the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he remained in North Carolina, and Beaufort became his home. Early on, Johnnie worked with Asplundh Tree Service and then on to Time Warner, where he eventually retired as an auditor. For the past 15 years, you might have seen him at your door delivering pizzas for Domino’s in Beaufort. He loved his customers and they loved him. In May 2019, he was honored in Washington, D.C., as the Domino’s 2018 National Driver of the Year, as well as driver of the year for Carteret County.
Johnnie was known for many things, one of which was his love of sports and, in particular, baseball. He coached Beaufort’s youth little league for many years. Even at the age of 64, he himself played on several county softball teams with his son and eldest grandson. He played and supported sports of any nature. The thing he loved more than anything else, however, was his family. While he was a modest man who never wanted to accept the honor and credit he deserved, he was always the first to talk about his family and how much he loved and was proud of each of them.
“To know him was to love him, no matter who you were.”
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Ruth Ellen LaChance of the home; daughter, Kimberly LaChance of Beaufort and her companion Joey Johnson; son, Johnnie B. LaChance and his wife Amy of Wilmington; daughter, Vanessa Gill and her husband Max of Wake Forest; stepsons, Shannon Adams and his wife Cecilia of Cape Carteret and Kevin Adams and his wife Callena of New Bern; grandchildren, Matthew John LaChance and his wife Michaela, Cara Gray, Sean LaChance and Sawyer and Samson John Gill; stepgrandchildren, Chelsea, Ray, Rebekah, Caylee, Greyson, Landon, Amelia, Preslyn, Blake and Arlo; great-grandson, Mathew Cade LaChance; former wife, Ann LaChance of Beaufort; brother, Joseph LaChance and his partner Kathy Stift of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Helen Holmes and her husband Joe of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertrand and Louise LaChance; sister, Roberta LaChance Luchene; stepson, Ryan Adams; and his beloved dog, “Baby Love.”
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Flowers to the family are welcomed, or memorial gifts in Johnnie’s name can be given to The Salvation Army of Carteret County, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
