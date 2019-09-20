John Hunter Simpson, 34, of Belgrade, Serbia, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident in Zagrab, Croatia.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hunter was born in Morehead City Oct. 5, 1984. He was the son of Jack Simpson of Morehead City and Jeanne Huntley of Beaufort.
Hunter was an adventurous soul. His first jobs were as first mate aboard two mega yachts out of Palm Beach, Fla. He was a licensed underwater welder and worked for a time laying fiber optics in the Atlantic Ocean. Upon moving to Boston, Mass., the desire to work in the start-up entrepreneurial world became his passion. He trained at Hubspot, developing marketing and sales software. He served on several nonprofit boards that whetted his appetite for such groups as the Blind Sailors, a group he often sailed with out of Newport, R.I.
In 2017, he moved to Belgrade, Serbia, to work in the cyber security business. He was fluent in four languages, all self-taught. He loved the beauty of the country and its people. If he ever met people who didn’t speak English, he would begin learning their language so they could communicate.
As well as his parents, Hunter is survived by a half brother, Blair Willis, wife Kari and twin nieces, Vivian and Maddox, all of Beaufort; half sister, Lila Simpson of Charleston, S.C.; aunts, Nancy Carr and husband AJ of Raleigh and Lavonne Fisher and husband Otis of Greensboro; and uncles, George Huntley of Chapel Hill and Paul Simpson and wife Beverly of Raleigh. He had numerous cousins.
Hunter was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Vivian (his most special MeMa) Huntley of Beaufort; and paternal grandparents, Dr. Paid and Marybelle Simpson of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Loaves and Fishes Recovery Program, 1730 Live Oak St., Beaufort, NC 28516; Carteret County Public School Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516; North Carolina Aquarium, 1 Roosevelt Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512; or the charity of one’s choice.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.