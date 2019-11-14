Donna Jean Hollister, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She was born and raised in Stafford, N.Y. It was there she met her best friend and husband, Lloyd Lee Hollister. After getting married, Donna traveled the country alongside her husband, who was actively serving in the U.S. Marine Corps at the time. She went on to raise three children and build a loving home for her family.
Donna was not one to sit still and was the epitome of a hard-working wife and mother. She held positions as a waitress, switchboard operator and worked at Conner Mobile Homes, Newport Shirt Factory and Sears as a sales associate. In her free time, she enjoyed maintaining her yard, talking, traveling and riding rollercoasters. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Duke Blue Devils, East Carolina University Pirates and the Little League World Series. She always made it a point to attend her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events any chance she had.
Donna was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. She had a passion for community service and mission to serve others. She was well-known for always putting others before herself. Donna enjoyed her time volunteering at the St. James Thrift Shop, as well as walking and raising money for a cure for cancer with her American Cancer Society Relay for Life team.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Hollister Adams of Newport and Tina Hollister Gimbert and husband Richard of Olathe, Kan.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lavender and husband Herb of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Shirley Gross of Bamberg, S.C.; brothers, Harold Scott and wife Rowena of Henrietta, N.Y., Richard Scott and wife Rose of LeRoy, N.Y., and Donald Scott of South Byron, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sarah Johns and husband Kevin and Russell Hollister and wife Jessica, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Felicia Adams Rasheed and husband Affa of Greenville, Phillip Adams and companion Lauren of Newport, Cheyenne Ward and husband Shawn of Bolivia, Katelyn Adams of Philipsburg, Netherlands Antilles and Mackenzie Hattesohl, Reagan Gimbert and Ryan Gimbert, all of Olathe, Kan.; 10 great-grandchildren, with one arriving in March; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Lee Hollister; parents, Donald and Alice Scott; sisters, Peggy and Linda Scott; son, Donald Lee Hollister; and grand-daughter, Ashleigh Noelle Gimbert.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Carteret-Craven or to St. James Thrift Store and Mathew 25 Food Pantry, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
