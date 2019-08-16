David Ashley Hughes Driggers, 43, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life is at noon Saturday, April 24 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
