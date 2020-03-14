Carlyle “Lyle” Cicero McLean, 55, of Morehead City, crossed over into eternal life Thursday, March 12, 2020.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Sam McLamb and the Rev. John Carswell. A private interment will take place following the service. For those unable to attend the funeral service for Carlyle, the service will be webcasted through the Munden Funeral Home website.
Carlyle was born and raised in Morehead City, where he attended Morehead City schools and graduated from West Carteret High School in 1985. He proudly attended the Station Club as a Community College Basic Skills program participant. He lived the last five years at Schooner Shores Group Home, enjoying great times with the staff and roommates. He was also a proud employee of the Morehead City Dairy Queen. Carlyle knew no strangers. He was a great fan for all competitive sports. He was an award winner in basketball and bowling events in local and state Special Olympic games. He loved his church family and his Lord most of all. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, as well as a friend to many.
He leaves behind his devoted family; sisters, Carol McLean Stellato and husband Gary of Morehead City and Teena McLean McLamb and husband Sam of Asheville; brother, Robert Lyon McLean and wife Andrea of Morehead City; three nieces, Celeste McLean Young and husband Terry, Amanda McLamb and Suzanne McLamb Plunket and husband Chris; and nephew, Robert Todd McLean and wife Jeanne. He also was the proud great-uncle to Pate and Watson Young and James and Alice McLean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” McLean and Christine Pate McLean.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Parkview Baptist Church in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Station Club Enterprises, 306 Church St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
