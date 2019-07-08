Allison “Gail” Barbour, 71, of Havelock, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Johnston County.
The family will receive family and friends at the home of Lee and Lisa Stewart, 6400 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks.
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes Inc. in Newton Grove. Online condolences may be made at: www.westanddunn.com.
Her service was Saturday in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove. Burial followed at the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks.
