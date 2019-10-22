Anna Lee Fulk Myers, 80, of Swansboro, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Saleeby and the Rev. Samuel Best officiating.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughter, Deborah Eason and husband Jeff of Hubert; two grandchildren, Mandy Tate and husband Ken of Jacksonville and Geoffery Eason and wife Amanda of Quantico, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Persephone Tate, Katalina Tate and Elizabeth Eason; four sisters, Dianne Beck, Salley Essick, Ineida Pratt and Alleen Marshall; and three brothers, Barry Fulk, Ed Fulk and Leo Fulk.
Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, Melburn Myers; and her parents, Ramie and Agnes Fulk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1300 Highway 58, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
