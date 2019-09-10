Rena B. Ebert, 75, most recently a resident of Snug Harbor in Sea Level, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Va.
Rena was born Nov. 13, 1943, in Washington, D.C. For 40-plus years, she served others in her nursing career, most of those years at Bethesda Naval Hospital in the D.C. area. Rena will be sorely missed. Her love for the Lord, her massive collection of poems, scripture, etc., which she loved to share with others, will be remembered by an untold number of recipients. Others always came first in her work, mind and heart.
She is survived by two sons, Frank E. Ebert and his son Spencer Emile Ebert, and Joseph Andrew Ebert, wife Jill and their children Cambree and Holden Andrew Ebert, all of Enola, Pa. She is also survived by three sisters and their families, Naomi Herring of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Donna Dennis of Morehead City and Lana Hathaway and husband Don Hathaway of Indian Beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Vincent Shirley; and her husband, Frank E. Ebert Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Home Health and Hospice, 3722 Bridges St., Suite 201, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Skyline Baptist Church, 1200 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 28557.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.