Retired U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Roma Darwood Wade, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Countryside Village in Pikeville.
His service at 2:30 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Anthony Nelson.
Roma was born May 20, 1942, in Carteret County, and he was raised by his grandparents, Dan and Melissa Wade, in the Promise Land, which was dear to his heart. He attended Edwards Military School in Fayetteville and he joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduation. He was a career Coast Guardsman, obtaining the rank of chief warrant officer at retirement. After retirement, he formed Four Winds Marine Surveying. He loved the boating and fishing and was a passionate deer hunter. He shared his hunting skills with many young people, especially Anthony Nelson Jr., who was like a son to him.
He is survived by his son, Roma Daniel Wade of Stafford, Va.; daughter, Theresa Wade of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, Larry Wade and wife Virginia of Juneau, Alaska; sister-in-law, Joy Mobbill Collins of Falkland; special friends, Anthony Nelson and Gretchen Lewis; five grandchildren; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Morrill-Wade.
The family will receive following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
