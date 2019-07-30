Robert Lewis Gschwind Jr., 48, of Havelock, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will be having a private celebration of life.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert Lewis Gschwind Sr. and Mary Ellen Gschwind; a son, Zachary T. Gschwind of South Carolina; sisters, Lynda R. Goedken and husband Chad from Iowa City, Iowa, and Rebecca L. Rodriguez of New Bern; nieces, Morgan and Amelia; nephews, Harrison and Jordan; and aunts and uncles, Pamela and Chuck Singleman and Judy and Mike Wyatt.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Online condolences made be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
