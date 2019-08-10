Earl “Niven” Miller, 65, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.
Services will be private.
Niven was a brilliant man who was always fun to be around. He was a happy and funny person who could find humor in almost any circumstance. His intelligence and creativity kept him busy and he was continually creating innovative ideas. During his career he specialized in bridge construction, where he applied his carpentry skills as a general contractor with his brother and best friend, Johnnie. When he wasn’t working or creating, he loved spending time on the water and he especially enjoyed sitting out on his dock on the Intracoastal Waterway. Niven will be remembered for his compassion for others and a willingness to support his family.
He is survived by his sisters, Debra Miller Gray and Frankie Miller Coleman; brother, Johnnie Wayne Miller; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dogs and companions, Buddy and Patches.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Almetta Ammons Miller; father, Sidney Earl Miller; and sister, Darlene Miller Butler.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.