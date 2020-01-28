René Brett Pennington, 53, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rob Pate. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
René’s infectious smile and laugh touched the lives of many spanning across eastern North Carolina. Having spent the latter part of her life in Carteret County, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time by the ocean. René was the epitome of a bright and caring woman, a strong mother and an unconditional lover. She will always remain in our hearts and fondest memories.
She is survived by her son, Brett Pennington of Greenville; father, Jim Brett and stepmom Terri of Emerald Isle; fiancé, Jackie Nordan of Morehead City; and sister, Betsy Brett Williams and husband Brandon of Winterville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America online at lupus.org or Lupus Foundation of America Inc., 2121 K. Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
