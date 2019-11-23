Frances Brooks, 93; service set

Frances Mallison Brooks, 93, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune.
A service celebrating her life is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ben Burrows officiating. Interment will be at Gethsemane Memorial Park, followed by a reception for family and friends at the church.
Mrs. Brooks was born May 20, 1926, and was the daughter of the late James S. and Mattie Mallison of Wilson. As a graduate of Waynesboro High School in Virginia, the schools of nursing at Carolina General Hospital and the Medical College of Virginia, she became a registered nurse in 1944. She was very active in community activities, including serving as a volunteer with the Cape Carteret Rescue Squad in its formative years. As an RN with the rescue squad, she made many emergency calls helping those in need.
Mrs. Brooks was a charter member of and very active in Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She held almost every office in the Presbyterian women’s group, including president for the 1983-84 year, secretary, treasurer and moderator of Circle I, and served as the recording secretary for the Women of the Presbytery. This job included publishing the last yearbook that was issued by the women of the PCUS, Wilmington Presbytery. She was awarded an honorary life membership by the Women of the Church in 1979 and the Faithful Saints Award by the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina in 2011.
Mrs. Brooks’ musical talents included singing in the choir and providing piano accompaniment during church services and other events, including for seniors at AARP meetings. She also very much enjoyed playing at home for her family.
As the loving and dedicated spouse of a career Marine whose service spanned 32 years and three wars, she was a member of America’s Greatest Generation and she steadfastly and selflessly provided stability, security and moral support at home for her family and for him during his many deployments.
She loved God, her family, her church family and country and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed hearing about their school and personal accomplishments and was an encouraging, positive and steady voice in their lives and those of her family and friends. In addition, her kind and generous nature and strong Christian faith often led her to quietly help those in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Fowlkes of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; sons, James S. Brooks and girlfriend Lori Wojciechowski, primary caregiver of Mrs. Brooks, of Crofton, Md., and Harry Lee Brooks II of Cornelius; six grandchildren, Wendy Cooper of Sanford, Dallas Cooper of Deerfield Beach, Fla., Kelly Brooks of Myersville, Md., Lindsey Brooks of San Francisco, Calif., Connor Brooks of Raleigh and Victoria Brooks of Huntersville; three great-grandchildren, Andy Cooper of Raeford and Sebastian and Logan Cooper of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Harry Lee Brooks Sr.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of her love of music to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church - Music Ministry, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
