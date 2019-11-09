Rosa Dickens Phillips, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Rosa was the owner and operator of Coastal Treasures. She was blessed to love her job and especially enjoyed traveling to different locations to look for special antiques for her store. She was an amazing cook who loved to care for her family by providing wonderful meals that they could enjoy together. Rosa enjoyed playing beautiful melodies on the piano and found a sense of peace while also being able to entertain those near her.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald V. Phillips of the home; daughter, Carrie P. Young and companion Charles Edwards of Morehead City; sons, Gerald V. Phillips Jr. and wife Carol of Youngsville and David C. Phillips and wife Linda of Newport; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Elliot, Cmdr. Johnathan Elliot, MD, Gerald V. Phillips III, Mark A. Phillips, Sarah P. Morris and Megan P. Atkinson; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Dickens and Eulala Powell Dickens; six sisters; and one brother.
The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Martha’s Mission, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
