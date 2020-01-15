Robert Stanley Hakkila, 80, of Morehead City, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Croatan Village in James City.
His service is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Croatan Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry Bryan officiating.
Arrangements are by Pollock Best Funeral Home of New Bern. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
