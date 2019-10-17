Rita Gray Willis, 92, of Salter Path, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton.
Ms. Willis defined the word selfless by always putting her children and family before others. She loved her community in Salter Path and living on the water there, and she also enjoyed spending time in the mountains. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking, especially her three-knuckle biscuits made with lard. She was a fanatic Atlanta Braves fan who loved watching them play and stood by them no matter what.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Guthrie of Morehead City and Paula O’Neal and husband Tom of Cumming, Ga.; grandchildren, Sammy Guthrie Jr., Dana Avery, Troy Guthrie, Tommy O’Neal IV and Kory O’Neal; and great-grandchildren, Vincent Avery, TJ Guthrie, Ian O’Neal, Amber O’Neal, Wiley O’Neal, Barnes O’Neal, Preston Bell and Talia O’Neal.
She was preceded in death by her “one and only” husband and love of her life, Veto Willis; infant daughter, Beverly Kay Willis; parents, Albert and Addie Guthrie; sister, Violet Guthrie; brothers, James Guthrie, George Guthrie and Harvey Guthrie; grandson, Kory Guthrie; son-in-law, Sammy Guthrie; and favorite Chihuahua, Scooby.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
