Shirley Lynn Miller, 58, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Angel Lorton officiating.
Shirley worked at the Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort, where she had a full-time view of the ocean. She had a passion for plants, and enjoyed tending to her flowerbeds. She could often be found cruising with the top down on her convertible, spending time with her family and friends or taking a cruise through the Caribbean. But more than anything, she loved her grandbabies.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her dear friends who have helped during this difficult time.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dane E. Miller of the home; daughters, Jennifer D. Miller of New Bern and Kimberly Bernard and husband Bryce of Raleigh; son, Michael D. Miller of Havelock; grandchildren, Tiana, Alena, Harley, Allison and Quin; mother, Wanda Morris of Bidwell, Ohio; father, Daniel Morris of Gallipolis, Ohio; sisters, Wanda and husband Bruce Young of Stella and Kathy and husband Edward Ball of Killeen, Texas; brothers, Richard Morris of La Place, La., and James Morris of Ewington, Ohio; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Morris; maternal grandparents, Kathleen Durst and Joseph Durst; and paternal grandparents, Kate Morris and Clyde Morris.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.

