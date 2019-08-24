Muriel Christina Hamer, 105, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A Mass of the Resurrection is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
Ms. Hamer was born on the Fourth of July in 1914. She graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a degree in costume design. At one time, she designed and sewed costumes for the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. She later worked for Singer Sewing Co. and was a Realtor while living in Mountainside, N.J. She liked to think of herself as a domestic engineer, always dealing with the issues of her husband and seven children. Ms. Hamer resided in Leisure Village, N.J., for almost 20 years before moving to Morehead City to be near her loving family. While in Morehead City, she enjoyed volunteering with the History Museum of Carteret County and attending St. Egbert Catholic Church, where she was a member.
She was a loving mother of one son and six daughters, a grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 21. Her surviving daughters are Cindy Agatone and husband John of Pinehurst, and Dell Ericksen and husband Dan and Lou Wilson and husband Porter, all of Morehead City. Her only son, Paul Hamer lives with his wife Bernie in Clearwater, Fla. Ms. Hamer is also survived by her sister, Alice Kramer of Blufton, S.C., where she lives with her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, H. Coleman Hamer; parents, Louis A.J. Fischer and Alice M. Castillo Fischer; three daughters, Sandy Okuniewicz, Chris Charlton and Kathy Theis; brothers, “Bud” Arthur Louis Fischer, George Thomas Fischer and Bobby Fischer; and brother-in-law, Dave Kramer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or to the Covenant House for homeless youth at Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, NY 10108.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.