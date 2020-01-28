Leonard Wayne Holtsford, 68, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at noon Thursday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating.
He was born Feb. 9, 1951, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to the late Leonard and Sarah Holtsford. He was a 1969 graduate of Swansboro High School (class president). He served in the U.S. Navy in the U.S. Naval Communication Unit in London, England. He received an Associate in Applied Science Business Administration from Coastal Carolina Community College. In 2008, he retired as a planner and estimator from the Fleet Readiness Center East aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He enjoyed music, cars, his many friends and deeply loved and cared for his family.
“To our neighbors, friends, church family and caregivers: You have walked beside our family through this journey with your prayers, love, concern and gifts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
He is survived by his wife, Janice Holtsford; two sons, Brian Holtsford and wife Leigh Blomgren of Greensboro and Chris Holtsford of Chicago, Ill.; one grandson, Brooks Holtsford of Greensboro; two brothers, Ron Holtsford and wife Linda of Jacksonville and Bill Holtsford of Durango, Colo.; two nieces, Ashley Jewell and husband Tim and Jennifer Thomas and husband Dustin; and several other nieces and nephews by marriage.
The visitation will take place will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church narthex.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Swansboro United Methodist Church, music ministry, 665 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
