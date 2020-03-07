Ethel Mae Jones, 90, of Morehead City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at God’s City of Refuge in Newport with Pastor Willie Murry officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Joseph Jones of Morehead City; daughters, Rachel Stanley of Morehead City, Agnes Alford and Vanessa Jones, both of Boston, Mass., and Ethel “Cooky” Jones of Morehead City; a son, Carl Jones of Morehead City; brother, James Spruill of Norfolk, Va.; a sister, Carolyn Ann Peel of Robbinsville; a brother, Walter Spruill of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Olivia Spruill; daughter, Daphne Jones; and two sons, Robert Lee Jones Jr. and Dale S. Jones.
The family will receive friends at the church the hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be sent to God’s City of Refuge, Attn: Missions, P.O. Box 1838, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
