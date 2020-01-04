Cindy Slimbosky, 64, of Otway, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Vidant Hospice House of Greenville.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her partner, Thomas Shoulders of Tiltonsville, Ohio; daughter, Rose Davis of Otway; granddaughter, Amber Davis of South River; grandson, Luke Davis of Otway; nephew, Johnny Slimbosky of New Athens, Ohio; niece, Georgie Freeman of New Athens, Ohio; and nephew, Randy Slimbosky of Hickory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura Slimbosky; sister, Sandy Slimbosky; and brother, George Slimbosky.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
