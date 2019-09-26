Henry Watson Frost, 86, of Salter Path, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton and the Rev. Willie Murray.
Henry was a faithful soul and a dedicated warrior for the Lord. He enjoyed attending many churches throughout Carteret County, including Salter Path United Methodist Church, which is the church he was raised in. His strong belief in the Lord led him to becoming a pastor, and he truly had a shepherd’s heart for people.
Henry’s dedication was also proved when he served the country in the U.S. Army. During his long and fulfilled life, he had many business ventures, including Henry Frost Construction of Salter Path, Frost Seafood Inc., which was based out of St. Augustine, Fla., and Frost Shrimp Stand of Emerald Isle. However, no matter what he did, his passion always came back to salt life, whether it was using his skilled craftsmanship to build boats, being a commercial fisherman or being a part of the Salter Path Fisherman Crew, the salt life was his true way of living. Henry loved his family and enjoyed being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Henry’s caregivers, Jamye Frost and Lauren Johnston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margie Frost of the home; sister-in-law, Josie Guthrie of Emerald Isle; sons, Joey Frost and wife Tammy of Salter Path and Jamie Frost and wife Anita of Sanford; daughter-in-law, Vicki Frost of Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew Frost and wife Michelle, Ashley Frost and wife Lisa, Matt Turner and wife Kerri, Shawn Frost and Brittany Frost; great-grandchildren, Leah Smith, Noah Frost, Maddox Frost, Saylor Frost and Allie Turner; and a great-great-grandchild, Layla Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rushie and Callie Frost; sons, Kerry Jerome Frost and Johna Shawn Frost; sister, Alene Grantham; and brothers, Tye Frost, RT Frost Jr., Bill “Sweetie” Frost and Floyd Frost.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Henry was a big supporter of the West Carteret Marching Patriots. Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the West Carteret High School Band, 4700 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
