Clem Willis Jr., 81, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern surrounded by his family.
His service is at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop James Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
The family welcomes flowers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
