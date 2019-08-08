Barbara Ann “Granny” Spalding, nee James, 85, of Smithfield, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the State Employees Credit Union Hospice House in Smithfield.
Her service was today at Raleigh National Cemetery in Raleigh.
Born in Raleigh Aug. 12, 1933, to Thomas G. and Elizabeth James, Barbara spent most of her life in her hometown, moving to Morehead City when she retired because she loved the coast so much. In recent years, Barbara’s health declined and she moved back to the Triangle to live in Smithfield, where she would be closer to her devoted daughter, Becky Brittain Lovick.
She is survived by and her spirit lives on in her daughter, Becky; granddaughter, Carmen Zepp and husband Donald; grandson, Timothy Brittain; and her three great-grandchildren, William Drake and wife Leah, Elizabeth Drake and Benjamin Zepp.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Jr. and Carl James; a daughter, Catherine Brittain; a son, Eddie Brittain; and the love of her life, Vince Spalding.
The family would like to thank the volunteers and staff of SECU Hospice House in Smithfield for their care and devotion and ask donations in lieu of flowers be made there.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh.
(Paid obituary)
